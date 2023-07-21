First Alert: Afternoon showers possible ahead of cold front

(KFVS) - A weak cold front moving in from the west will bring clouds a few rain showers this afternoon.

Showers will likely be light and scattered.

It will also be noticeably cooler and less humid.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s!

The rest of the weekend is also looking nice, less humid and mostly dry.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees, with dew points at or below 60 for most of the Heartland.

Sunday is looking about the same, but there is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Hotter and more humid conditions return next week as the upper flow switches from the northwest to the west.

Afternoon highs for most of next week look to be about 90 to 95 degrees, with dew points back above 70.

Temperatures will not reach record highs, but will be typical steamy late July weather.

Slight storm chances will also be possible.

