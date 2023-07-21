Heartland Votes

Calm conditions expected through the weekend

By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, still tracking a few lingering showers across the Heartland. Tonight, skies should start clear out and temperatures will drop to the lower 60s. Saturday shaping up to be gorgeous summer day. Mostly sunny skies are forecasted for the day with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. We are under NW winds which is going to helping to keep the humidity low.

Sunday will remain fairly quiet with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near average in the upper 80s. There is a slight chance for afternoon pop up showers and storms. As we head into next week temperatures are slowly going to creep back in the mid 90s, but for now the chance for more rain is low.

