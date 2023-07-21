Heartland Votes

Different is Good: A new kind of coffee shop is opening in Cape Girardeau

In just a week, a new business opens up on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. It's being billed as a different kind of place, and different is good
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
At this coffee shop, they embrace everyone. Kasey Pitts said their goal is to let their employees shine.

“We are a non-for-profit organization, and we hire people with disabilities,” Pitts said. “We’re giving the community a chance to see the ability of them instead of the disability.”

Pitts and General Manager David Powell have been training their 14 employees for the past month. Helping them learn and teaching them how to make everything on the menu.

“We have eggs, bacon, breakfast sandwiches, waffles, soups, salads sandwiches,” Powell said. “We have every coffee that you can probably think of, refreshers, and smoothies too.”

“My favorite part is making the coffee and the smoothies,” Employee Bayley James said.

James’s favorite to make is a chocolate latte.

“You get a cup, and then get ice and milk, and two pumps of the chocolate,” James said.

“Making coffee and probably taking orders, those are my favorite ones,” Richa Moore said. Moore is also an employee.

Mark Twain once said, “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” The baristas at Grace Cafe agree.

”I love it, everyone is so nice and wonderful and kind to me,” Moore said.

”I love to work here,” James said.

This may not be your average coffee shop, but it will be fun.

“It’s not going to be this fast-paced atmosphere,” Powell said.

Both Managers say you should come for the coffee and stay for the experience.

“It’s happiness all around,” Pitts said.

“They bring joy, the bring laughter, they bring happiness,” Powell said.

The shop will host a grand opening block party on July 29.

