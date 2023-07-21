Carbondale family resource center announces opening date

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A family resource center will open its first office-based location in Carbondale in early August.

The Little Resource Center, a non-profit family and prenatal resource organization, will open on August 5. It’s located inside The Rainbow Cafe at 118 N. Illinois Ave.

According to a release from the center, it has been helping families in need in the southern Illinois and St. Louis regions get supplies and resources needed for early parenting and pregnancy at no cost.

The organization is run entirely on community donations. You can find more information about how to donate on their website.

They say other locations use a “grab-and-go” free cabinet model open to the community. Items available typically include diapers, formula, infant and maternity clothing, pregnancy tests and nursing supplies.

Organizers say services at the Carbondale location are currently offered on-demand. Those needing help can call or text 618-525-2676 or 618-534-3345 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

They plan to have regular drop-in hours starting in late 2023.

