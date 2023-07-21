3 people facing multiple charges after police find them asleep in stolen car

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people are facing multiple charges after police found them asleep in a stolen car.

Jonathan E. Sarolas, 35, of Burbank, Ill., was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also arrested on warrants charging him with being a fugitive from another state.

Hillery Sarolas, 39, of Urbana, Ill., was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and public intoxication.

Donald E. Gibbs, 54, of Champaign, Ill., was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and public intoxication.

All three were arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

From left: Jonathan Sarolas, Donald Gibbs and Hillery Sarolas are facing multiple charges after an officer found them asleep in a stolen car. (Paducah Police Department)

According to Paducah police, an officer was patrolling around 2:50 a.m. on Friday, July 21 in the area of a convenience store in the 4700 block of Alben Barkley Drive when he saw a Chevrolet passenger car, parked and running, with three people asleep inside.

Police say a computer check showed the car had been reported stolen from Champaign County, Ill.

They said the man in the driver’s seat, Jonathan Sarolas, was under the influence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle revealed numerous used needles in the front floorboard, and five needles believed to contain methamphetamine in a purse belonging to Hillery Sarolas. Police say the purse was found in the back seat with Donald Gibbs, who admitted having used meth with Jonathan Sarolas earlier.

According to police, they also found about $1,400 worth of merchandise, including hand tools, binoculars and other items believed to be stolen.

A computer check showed Jonathan Sarolas was wanted in Illinois on charges of flight/escape (violation of a court order) and failure to appear on a weapons offense.

