WKCTC receives over $320,000 grant from National Science Foundation

WKCTC faculty members, Tim Driver (Left) and Jonathan Baker (Right), began preparing the grant...
WKCTC faculty members, Tim Driver (Left) and Jonathan Baker (Right), began preparing the grant proposal in 2021(West Kentucky Community and Technical College)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College has received a $320,377 Advanced Technological Education grant from the National Science Foundation.

The three-year grant will fund WKCTC’s “Preparing Advanced Manufacturing Technicians for Industry 4.0″ project. The project will carry out a carefully researched plan to improve technician education.

WKTCT faculty members, Jonathan Baker and Tim Driver, began preparing the grant proposal in 2021 with support from Mentor-Connect. Mentor-Connect provides resources to help two-year college faculty write competitive grant proposals.

According to a release from WKCTC, they needed to update their curriculum to meet the need of industry in these areas. As principal grant investigator, Baker will lead the new initiative with support from the college and industry partners.

