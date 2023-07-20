Heartland Votes

Vehicle spotted in creek at Arena Park

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - What appears to be a red or maroon SUV could be seen in a creek at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau after storms on Wednesday, July 19.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the driver of the vehicle attempted to travel through a flooded area when the SUV was pushed off the roadway.

Police said everyone inside the vehicle were safely removed and no injuries were reported.

It’s not clear if the vehicle is still in the creek.

