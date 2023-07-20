Suspect wanted after bank robbery in Qulin, Mo.

QULIN, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery on Thursday morning, July 20.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a teller at Southern Bank in Qulin was robbed at gunpoint around 9:10 a.m. by a man wearing a ski mask.

He said the suspect got away with an unknown about of cash. He reportedly ran off northeast of the bank.

The suspect was described as a white man with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

