Suspect wanted after bank robbery in Qulin, Mo.
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QULIN, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery on Thursday morning, July 20.
According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a teller at Southern Bank in Qulin was robbed at gunpoint around 9:10 a.m. by a man wearing a ski mask.
He said the suspect got away with an unknown about of cash. He reportedly ran off northeast of the bank.
The suspect was described as a white man with a slender build.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.