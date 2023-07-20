Heartland Votes

Suspect wanted after bank robbery in Qulin, Mo.

The bank robbery suspect was described as a white man with a slender build.
The bank robbery suspect was described as a white man with a slender build.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QULIN, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery on Thursday morning, July 20.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a teller at Southern Bank in Qulin was robbed at gunpoint around 9:10 a.m. by a man wearing a ski mask.

He said the suspect got away with an unknown about of cash. He reportedly ran off northeast of the bank.

The suspect was described as a white man with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
Four people have been arrested following an extensive narcotics investigation in Stoddard...
Four arrested following Stoddard County narcotics investigation
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
A car is stuck in the portion of Johnnie Road washed out and collapsed from flash flooding in...
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available
Power outages were been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/20

Latest News

The American Queen was docked in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday, June 29.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau
The victim, an 83-year-old male, was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with burns.
Man airlifted to hospital after Patton house explosion
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky. on Wednesday, July 19,...
Gov. Beshear to tour flooding in western Ky. on Friday
From left: Kelly Harris and Joshua Lawrence are facing multiple charges each, including...
2 men accused of burglary, kidnapping in Marshall Co., Ky.