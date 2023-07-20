Quiet weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, conditions are finally starting to mellow out. Skies are looking mostly clear this evening, with a slight chance of pop up showers late tonight across SO IL and parts of the Bootheel. There is a cold front moving through the Heartland tomorrow which could produce another round of scattered showers tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Good news, those temperatures are going to feel great staying below average through the weekend accompanied by low humidity. This weekend, sunny skies are expected throughout the day Saturday with the evening stay clear and cool. Evening lows will drop to the lower 60s. Clouds start to roll back in by Sunday with an evening chance of pop up showers and storms.

