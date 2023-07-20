Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the drawing for the billion-dollar jackpot concluded on July 19, several winners were chosen from Missouri.

The $1 million prize in Missouri was won on a ticket that matched all five white-ball numbers drawn – 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 – missing only the Powerball number of 24. Missouri Lottery players in four additional towns also won $50,000 prizes in last night’s drawing by matching four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

Here’s where the tickets were purchased in MO:

$1 Million

Casey’s, 121 E. Eastwood St., in Marshall

$50,000

Casey’s, 400 Krestel Lane, in Lake Ozark

QuikTrip, 6835 E. Truman Road, in Kansas City

White Oak Station, 3200 Green Mountain Drive, in Branson

QuikTrip, 140 O’Fallon Loop Road, in O’Fallon

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players have won $50,000 prizes playing Powerball.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.