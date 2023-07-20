Heartland Votes

Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator facing child porn charges, court docs say

John Stevens, 59, is known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker." He was at Newport Aquarium's May the Fourth event in 2023, pictured on the left.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State man known for impersonating Luke Skywalker at “Star Wars” and children’s events is facing numerous child porn charges, according to Hamilton County court records.

John Stevens, 59, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the inmate roster shows.

Stevens, who goes by “Fluke Skywalker,” is facing eight charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

The 59-year-old’s website says he is a “volunteer cosplayer for charity.”

The website displays photos of Stevens attending events dressed as the famous “Star Wars” character Luke Skywalker.

Stevens says on his website that the money he raises from birthday parties goes to “local charities that help sick children.”

He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the court’s schedule.

