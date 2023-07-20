Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator facing child porn charges, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State man known for impersonating Luke Skywalker at “Star Wars” and children’s events is facing numerous child porn charges, according to Hamilton County court records.

John Stevens, 59, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the inmate roster shows.

Stevens, who goes by “Fluke Skywalker,” is facing eight charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

The 59-year-old’s website says he is a “volunteer cosplayer for charity.”

The website displays photos of Stevens attending events dressed as the famous “Star Wars” character Luke Skywalker.

Stevens says on his website that the money he raises from birthday parties goes to “local charities that help sick children.”

He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the court’s schedule.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.