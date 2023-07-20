Heartland Votes

Missouri high school athletes will soon be eligible for NIL

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - High school athletes in Missouri could soon be cashing in on their name, image and likeness.

It’s a trend that has taken over college athletics, now spreading beyond.

Here’s the catch, they can only cash in on endorsement deals if they sign a letter of intent to play at an in-state college.

Williams Nwaneri is the top ranked defensive end in the nation.

“I try not to talk about it or think about it I just like to stay focused, keep working and get to my main goal,” says Nwaneri.

As he gets ready to kick off his senior year at Lees Summit North, he has a big decision on the horizon...

“Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon.”

Those are just a few of the college football teams vying for him.

His teammate, Receiver Isaiah Mozee is starting his junior year with several offers as well.

“Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon Oklahoma, Mizzou Arkansas,” says Mozee.

If they go with Mizzou, they could start capitalizing on their name, image and likeness before they even graduate.

“I’m not really doing it for the money but when you get the chance to make money using your brand and a platform its a positive,” says Nwaneri.

“You’re the one doing all the hard labor and working out I feel like you should be getting this money,” says Mozee.

This amendment to the state’s name, image and likeness law will be one of the least restrictive in the country governing how college athletes can score endorsements.

“You hear about about this stuff in other states- high schoolers being paid in California even Texas and others but the fact that its finally coming our way, which I knew it would at some point but then okay here it is and it becomes a factor in some of my players recruiting...I’m blown away,” says Jamar Mozee, Lees Summit North football coach.

The new law will act as an incentive for athletes to remain in state, really heating up the race in recruitment for universities like Mizzou.

Coach Mozee is also dad to Isaiah and filled with pride knowing his son could be one of the first high school athletes in Missouri eligible for this new opportunity.

“To see these opportunities become a reality, it’s kind of like a movie,” says Mozee.

This new law goes into effect on August 28th.

