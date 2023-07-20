Heartland Votes

Missouri earmarks over $100 million for childcare improvements

State legislators earmark $160 million to childcare
State legislators earmark $160 million to childcare
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - More money is on the way for childcare in Missouri.

The state has earmarked $160 million in the latest budget, of which $78 million will help boost provider rates and $82 million will go to increase the number of child care openings.

Those at one local childcare provider said they hope the money will address the shortage in the area.

Grow and Learn owner and director Jennifer Miller said they don’t have any openings but still get calls from parents needing childcare every day. She said infant and toddler care is the biggest demand, though the waitlist is so full so parents have to wait a year until a slot opens up. She said she wants to see more quality childcare facilities to help grow kid’s minds.

“Quality care where they are teaching them, the kids are learning, they are being exposed to learning and they don’t even realize it because it’s just so much fun,” Miller said.

She said she hopes the money can make childcare more affordable for parents and help them recruit staff.

Local experts say having affordable and available childcare can play a role in economic growth.

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council entrepreneurship specialist Maria Kuhns said discussions about access to childcare continue in the business community. She said the state recognizes the lack of childcare as a workforce issue so it’s good to see extra investment.

“Something that we are seeing, especially over the past few years is businesses are very concerned about the workforce, where they are choosing to locate and so, whenever people talk with me about potentially coming to the Marion-Ralls region, one of the first things they ask me is, ‘What does your workforce look like?’ And a huge piece of that is obviously what does childcare look like.’” Kuhns said.

She said more options allows more families to get into the workforce and get better jobs. She said the lack of childcare might force parents to take part time jobs or use more sick days to take care of their children.

Miller said she would like to see representatives and government officials come down to local childcare centers to see how facilities operate so they can better understand their needs. She said it’s difficult to travel down to Jefferson City to talk to lawmakers.

