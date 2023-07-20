Heartland Votes

Jody Cash Memorial Scholarship established at Murray State University

The Jody Cash Memorial Scholarship was signed at MSU. From left to right is Murray Independent Schools Superintendent Coy Sammons; Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle; Linda Moore, ’79; Michelle Moore Cash, ’94; Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson; Towing for Toys CEO Monty McCuiston; Murray State University Executive Director of Development Dr. Tina Bernot; and Murray State University Director of Development for the College of Education and Human Services and University Libraries Brandon Anderson.(Murray State University)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has announced the establishment of the Jody Cash Memorial Scholarship that will assist students who plan to serve in law enforcement.

The Scholarship will be funded by gifts to the MSU Foundation from Towing for Toys through Monty McCuiston and friends and family of the late Jody Cash, including his wife, Michelle Moore Cash. It will assist students who have graduated from Murray Independent High School or Calloway County High School and plan to study criminal justice.

Chief Deputy Jody Cash served for over two decades in law enforcement in Kentucky, including almost two years with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, eight years with the Kentucky State Police, six years as the assistant chief of the Murray State University Police Department, and another six years at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Cash earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from MSU in 2003. Cash lost his life in the line of duty on May 16, 2022 after he was killed in an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from MSU, Chief Deputy Cash was known for giving back to his community in many ways through his support of a variety of local charitable organizations. With the establishment of the Jody Cash Memorial Scholarship, his friends and family continue that tradition by supporting students from local high schools.

The next application period for the scholarship will open in September for the fall of 2024. For more information on how to apply for the Jody Cash Memorial Scholarship, or any other MSU scholarships, you can call the Scholarship Office at 270-809-3225 or 800-272-4678. You can also contact the office by email at msu.scholarships@murraystate.edu.

