Heartland Votes

Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State campus to be cut down

The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set...
The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set to be removed early next week after multiple tree experts were consulted.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller and Crystal Britt
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 200-year-old state champion tree in Cape Girardeau will soon have to come down.

The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set to be removed early next week after multiple tree experts were consulted.

The university said they brought in three private arborists and experts, a community forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and a forestry entomologist with MDC to see if anything could be done to save the tree.

Southeast State learned from the experts that the tree has extensive internal decay.

The experts reportedly found decay in the root system, the central heartwood and in the branches.

“This tree has stood above the banks of the Mississippi before there was ever a Southeast Missouri State,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas, in a released statement. “I understand the importance and the history of that. These have been difficult deliberations for all of us at SEMO because we each respect and value what the state champion Beech tree brings to the grounds. But, ultimately, our priority is the safety of students and the public who visit our campus.”

The study to access the health of the tree began in August 2022 after a large limb fell from the base of the tree.

After reviewing all the data from the experts, Southeast State determined the tree would have to be removed for safety reasons.

The tree is located near a walking path and many large branches have already fallen.

The university fears someone could get hurt.

Before the tree is removed, a family event is planned to commemorate its history.

The Crisp Museum at the River Campus is hosting a Family Day at the Museum on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

It will include an exhibit dedicated to the tree and activities for kids to celebrate the tree.

According to the university, the beech tree was recognized as a state champion in 1996 for being the largest known of its species in the state of Missouri.

The state champion tree is 209 inches (17 feet) in circumference, 109-feet-tall, 97-feet in spread and is about 200 years old.

Southeast State said, the American beech, Fagus grandifolia, is the only native North American species of beech tree.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
Four people have been arrested following an extensive narcotics investigation in Stoddard...
Four arrested following Stoddard County narcotics investigation
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
A car is stuck in the portion of Johnnie Road washed out and collapsed from flash flooding in...
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available
Power outages were been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/20

Latest News

Flooding has caused some roadways to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flooded roads in the Heartland
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Power outages were been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/20