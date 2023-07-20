Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to tour flooding in western Ky. on Friday

Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky. on Wednesday, July 19,...
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky. on Wednesday, July 19, after the city was inundated with flash flooding.(Source: KFVS/Joshua Whited)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will visit western Kentucky to tour flood damage on Friday, July 21.

The governor began his Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, July 20 with an update on the flooding.

On Wednesday, he declared a state of emergency due to widespread flooding, and significant damage in Mayfield, as well as in and around western Kentucky.

He said there there have been no reported fatalities and no missing persons.

The governor said the water started to recede on Wednesday night and teams began damage assessments.

He said there have been multiple rescues in multiple counties, several home evacuations and multiple road closures.

As of Thursday morning, Governor Beshear said there are 505 power outages, that’s down from a maximum of 19,433.

He said five counties have declared state of emergencies: Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Lee and Fulton.

In addition, five cities have declared emergencies: Arlington, Bardwell, Clinton, Cumberland and Mayfield.

Drone12 shows how widespread flash flooding is in Arlington, Ky. You can also see water rescue crews checking on residents.

