Gov. Beshear to present funding awards for Calloway, Trigg Counties
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will present funding awards for Calloway and Trigg Counties.
The governor will be in western Kentucky on Friday afternoon, July 21.
According to a release from the governor’s office, he will present funding to improve water systems, provide access to high-speed internet, promote tourism and support local nonprofits and law enforcement.
He’ll be joined by Calloway County Judge/Executive Kenneth Imes, Trigg County Judge/Executive Stan Humphries, Cadiz Mayor Todd King and Murray Mayor Bob Rogers.
