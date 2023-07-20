Gov. Beshear to present funding awards for Calloway, Trigg Counties

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will present funding awards for Calloway and Trigg Counties.

The governor will be in western Kentucky on Friday afternoon, July 21.

According to a release from the governor’s office, he will present funding to improve water systems, provide access to high-speed internet, promote tourism and support local nonprofits and law enforcement.

He’ll be joined by Calloway County Judge/Executive Kenneth Imes, Trigg County Judge/Executive Stan Humphries, Cadiz Mayor Todd King and Murray Mayor Bob Rogers.

