First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

More active and occasionally wet weather is expected today and Friday, before we get a bit drier and less humid for the weekend. In the short term, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again today, most likely during the morning hours. Nothing like Wednesday morning, but any additional rain could cause some flooding issues in those areas that got inundated Wednesday. By afternoon it should be partly cloudy with isolated late day storms and air temps around 90.

A weak cold front will move through tonight into Friday, introducing some slightly cooler and less humid air for the weekend. Scattered showers are still looking likely for Friday….but we should be drying out and clearing out by Friday evening into Saturday. Light northerly flow over the weekend looks to keep it a bit cooler and drier, with only isolated showers possible. Next week, however, will feature a return to average or even above average temps as warmer air returns from the west.

