Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

More showers today, Friday.....drier and less humid by the weekend!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More active and occasionally wet weather is expected today and Friday, before we get a bit drier and less humid for the weekend. In the short term, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again today, most likely during the morning hours. Nothing like Wednesday morning, but any additional rain could cause some flooding issues in those areas that got inundated Wednesday. By afternoon it should be partly cloudy with isolated late day storms and air temps around 90.

A weak cold front will move through tonight into Friday, introducing some slightly cooler and less humid air for the weekend. Scattered showers are still looking likely for Friday….but we should be drying out and clearing out by Friday evening into Saturday. Light northerly flow over the weekend looks to keep it a bit cooler and drier, with only isolated showers possible. Next week, however, will feature a return to average or even above average temps as warmer air returns from the west.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
Four people have been arrested following an extensive narcotics investigation in Stoddard...
Four arrested following Stoddard County narcotics investigation
A car is stuck in the portion of Johnnie Road washed out and collapsed from flash flooding in...
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/20
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Flash flood watch until Thursday at Noon
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 7/19/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 7/19