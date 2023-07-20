Heartland Votes

First Alert: Scattered showers, storms possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again today.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again today, most likely during the morning hours.

Heavy rainfall is not expected, but any additional rain could cause some flooding issues in same areas inundated Wednesday.

By afternoon it should be partly cloudy with isolated late day storms.

Highs will be around 90 degrees and it will be humid.

Friday is looking about the same with another chance for more rain.

A weak cold front will move through the Heartland tonight into Friday.

The front will bring slightly cooler and less humid air for the weekend.

Scattered showers are likely for Friday before drying out and clearing out by Friday evening into Saturday.

The weekend is looking a bit drier with only isolated showers possible.

Afternoon highs will be more comfortable in the mid to upper 80s.

Average to above average temperatures return next week as warmer air from the west returns.

