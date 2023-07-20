Carbondale Police Dept. to use body-worn cameras

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department announced a new body-worn camera initiative.

According to a release from the police department, this initiative comes 1.5 years ahead of the state mandate.

They say body-worn cameras have become a tool used to provide an “objective and unbiased record of interactions between officers and members of the community.”

All officers in the police department will be equipped with the cameras during their interactions with the public. They say officers have received training on the proper use, activations and handling of the cameras.

“I am extremely proud of the work our Department has done to implement the body-worn camera program,” Chief Stan Reno said in the news release. “We sought input from community stakeholders, consulted with the Bureau of Justice Assistance, worked with the Police Union and we continue to keep the best interest of the Carbondale community in mind as we embrace this new technology. I am confident this initiative will enhance our police services and help keep our community safe.”

The police department provided this information about body-worn cameras.

