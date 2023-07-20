Heartland Votes

Carbondale Police Dept. to use body-worn cameras

The Carbondale Police Department announced a new body-worn camera initiative.
The Carbondale Police Department announced a new body-worn camera initiative.(Dodge County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department announced a new body-worn camera initiative.

According to a release from the police department, this initiative comes 1.5 years ahead of the state mandate.

They say body-worn cameras have become a tool used to provide an “objective and unbiased record of interactions between officers and members of the community.”

All officers in the police department will be equipped with the cameras during their interactions with the public. They say officers have received training on the proper use, activations and handling of the cameras.

“I am extremely proud of the work our Department has done to implement the body-worn camera program,” Chief Stan Reno said in the news release. “We sought input from community stakeholders, consulted with the Bureau of Justice Assistance, worked with the Police Union and we continue to keep the best interest of the Carbondale community in mind as we embrace this new technology. I am confident this initiative will enhance our police services and help keep our community safe.”

The police department provided this information about body-worn cameras.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
Four people have been arrested following an extensive narcotics investigation in Stoddard...
Four arrested following Stoddard County narcotics investigation
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Power outages were been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/20
A car is stuck in the portion of Johnnie Road washed out and collapsed from flash flooding in...
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available

Latest News

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs sent us surveillance video showing the suspect approaching the...
Suspect wanted after bank robbery in Qulin, Mo.
Investigators with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office say allegations of a kidnapping are...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Allegations of kidnapping false, incident staged
A Mayfield, Ky. family is picking up the pieces after their home was flooded.
Gov. Beshear to tour flood damage in Mayfield on Friday
What appears to be a red or maroon SUV could be seen in a creek at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau...
Vehicle spotted in creek at Arena Park