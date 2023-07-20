Heartland Votes

Blaze that killed Memphis fire lieutenant, injured 3 firefighters ruled arson

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department has confirmed that arson was the cause of the blaze that killed fire Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman and injured three other firefighters Monday night.

According to MFD, at 11:32 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to 2947 Rile Street in South Memphis for a reported house fire.

MFD officials say Lt. Norman, along with three other firefighters, became trapped inside the home.

Lt. Norman did not survive. One firefighter remains hospitalized; the other two have since been released.

Investigators have since determined the fire was started in a dumpster in front of the home’s carport.

Those with information about this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs sent us surveillance video showing the suspect approaching the...
Suspect taken into custody in connection with bank robbery in Qulin, Mo.
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

Latest News

Power outages were been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, through...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/21
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs sent us surveillance video showing the suspect approaching the...
Suspect taken into custody in connection with bank robbery in Qulin, Mo.
Many homes in the Tri-State have nearly doubled in value since 2019.
Home prices soar near record high
Investigators with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office say allegations of a kidnapping are...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Allegations of kidnapping false, incident staged
A kidnapping report in the Paducah area was all a hoax. That's the word today from the...
Sheriff's Office: Paducah kidnapping report was a hoax