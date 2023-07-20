2 men accused of burglary, kidnapping in Marshall Co., Ky.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a burglary and assault investigation.
Kelly Harris, 42, of Paducah, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping - adult, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) (complicity), first-degree wanton endangerment, first degree rape and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Joshua Lawrence, 40, of Smyrna, Tenn., is facing charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping - adult, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), first-degree sexual abuse and terroristic threatening.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Southern Komfort Road just after midnight on Tuesday, July 18 for a reported burglary and assault.
Deputies learned the assault had already taken place and the suspects had left with a possible victim.
They were able to identify the suspects as Harris and Lawrence, as well as arrest them.
Investigators say more charges are likely.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.