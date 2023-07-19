Woman arrested in boyfriend’s death allegedly confesses to second murder, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A woman arrested in connection to the recent murder of her boyfriend allegedly confessed to killing a former boyfriend in 2021, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that 42-year-old Janice Frazier was arrested for the shooting death of Emanie Anderson Jr., which took place on Oct. 14, 2021.

Police reported Frazier admitted to killing Anderson.

Frazier was already in custody for the shooting death of 34-year-old Christopher Holden on July 18, when police made the announcement about her connection to Anderson’s case.

Police said Holden was found dead just before 7:20 a.m. at a park on July 15. Detectives believe he was shot in or near an apartment on July 14 before he was left at the park.

Police confirmed that both Holden and Anderson were in relationships with Frazier at the time of their deaths.

Edward Hayes, Anderson’s best friend, said the confession came as no surprise.

“God can come down here right now, and I would’ve bet my life, even before this happened that she was the one that killed EJ. Not another soul but her,” said Edward Hayes.

Investigators said there was no physical evidence, surveillance video, or enough witness testimony to charge Frazier with a crime until her confession.

Edward Hayes said friends could see the warning signs before his death.

“That was the crazy thing, that he had just told us a week prior that she was trying to kill him,” said Edward Hayes.

Another one of Anderson’s friends, Toliver Hayes, said that he had asked Anderson to go to the police.

“I hate to say it, but he was one of those street guys who didn’t believe in calling the police. I begged EJ to call the police, to get a restraining order, get a paper trail before something bad happens,” he said. “Him not doing it didn’t quite work out in his favor.

Frazier was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice. Arrest records show her bond has been set at $1.1 million.

The investigation remains ongoing.

