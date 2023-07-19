Heartland Votes

WATCH: Jewelry store owner chases down attempted robber

An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest items.
By Wesley Days, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A jewelry store owner in Massachusetts chased down an attempted robber who almost got away with one of its priciest items, and it was all caught on camera.

WGGB reports that on Friday afternoon, a man entered Furnari Jewelers at the Holyoke Mall asking to see a variety of gold chains.

The man was holding a $16,000 Cuban link chain necklace when he ran out of the store, but store owner Joe Furnari quickly ran after him.

“That’s a $16,000 gold chain. I said, ‘I got to get that back. I worked hard for that gold chain,’” Furnari said. “The chase, you know – I haven’t run like that in a long time – and I was just chasing him, and as I got closer to him. I yelled at him, ‘I’m going to catch you! I’m going to catch you!’ He got scared, I think, and he threw the chain down. That’s when a lady picked it up and handed it to me.”

Furnari got the chain back, and thankfully, none of his employees were hurt in the incident.

A police report was filed, and Holyoke Police are investigating. The suspect has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The threat for flash flooding from severe storms today and tonight is a concern.
First Alert: Tracking dual threats today: severe storms, flash flooding
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
A man from Paducah, Kentucky, was killed Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided head-on with...
Paducah man killed in head-on crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab
A Cape Girardeau firefighter is carrying a driver on his back through flood water on Aquamsi...
Crews respond to water rescue in Cape Girardeau
Police said it happened at a family pool party on July 9. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE...
GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease
Police said it happened at a family pool party on July 9. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE...
GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool