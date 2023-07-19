Second Marvel film actor announced to attend Cape Con 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Events has announced their second celebrity guest to attend Cape Con in late September.

According to a post from the Cape Events Facebook Page, Ross Marquand will be appearing as a guest at the comic convention this year.

Marquand is known mostly for playing the Stone Keeper, Red Skull in the MCU’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame.” Marquand also played Aaron in “The Walking Dead”, voiced The Immortal in “Invincible”, and also voiced Ultron in Marvel’s animated series, “What if...?”

Marquand will be at Cape Con all weekend to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Stefan Kapičić, known for playing Colossus in the Marvel Deadpool film series, will also be attending the convention.

Cape Con 2023 will take place from September 29 - October 1 at the Drury Conference Center. Tickets are currently purchasable on the Cape Events website for a Gold Pass, a Weekend Pass, and a Meet and Greet with Ross Marquand and Stefan Kapičić.

