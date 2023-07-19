Heartland Votes

Second Marvel film actor announced to attend Cape Con 2023

Comics will come to life at Cape Comic Con 2020
Comics will come to life at Cape Comic Con 2020(tcw-kfvs12)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Events has announced their second celebrity guest to attend Cape Con in late September.

According to a post from the Cape Events Facebook Page, Ross Marquand will be appearing as a guest at the comic convention this year.

Marquand is known mostly for playing the Stone Keeper, Red Skull in the MCU’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame.” Marquand also played Aaron in “The Walking Dead”, voiced The Immortal in “Invincible”, and also voiced Ultron in Marvel’s animated series, “What if...?”

Marquand will be at Cape Con all weekend to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Stefan Kapičić, known for playing Colossus in the Marvel Deadpool film series, will also be attending the convention.

Cape Con 2023 will take place from September 29 - October 1 at the Drury Conference Center. Tickets are currently purchasable on the Cape Events website for a Gold Pass, a Weekend Pass, and a Meet and Greet with Ross Marquand and Stefan Kapičić.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The threat for flash flooding from severe storms today and tonight is a concern.
First Alert: Tracking dual threats today: severe storms, flash flooding
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/19

Latest News

Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/19
Flooding has caused some roadways to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flooded roads in the Heartland
A Local State of Emergency has been declared in Ballard County, Ky.
Local State of Emergency declared in Ballard County
A car is stuck in the portion of Johnnie Road washed out and collapsed from flash flooding in...
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available
A Cape Girardeau firefighter is carrying a driver on his back through flood water on Aquamsi...
Crews respond to water rescue in Cape Girardeau