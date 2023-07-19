Rte. 3 in Cairo reopened after flash flooding

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers can now travel on Route 3 into Cairo.

Traffic was being rerouted because of flash flooding Wednesday, July 19.

This took place close to the railroad overpass as drivers headed in and out of town on the north side.

According to firefighters on the scene, they were rerouting passenger vehicles, but allowing larger rigs, such as semi-tractor trailers to drive through the flooded roadway into Cairo.

The roadway was closed to passenger vehicles for several hours.

Rte. 3 reopened to all traffic at 11:45 a.m.

