Ribbon cutting held for Cim-Tek filtration company grand opening in Kennett, Mo.

Kennett filtration company ribbon cutting.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Central Illinois Manufacturing Company, also known as Cim-Tek, has expanded to Kennet, Missouri.

The filtration company held its grand opening on Tuesday, July 18.

Company leaders estimate they will bring 77 new job opportunities to the area.

One employee shared what it means to work for the company.

“I feel really lucky to work here,” said Marketing Manager Brad Stark. “For myself, I actually lost my job during the pandemic and I just really feel lucky that I was hired by Cim-Tek and the Ayres family--they are very good people--and it’s just a great job.”

Cim-Tek plans to utilize the new facility to expand its production capabilities for light assembly, powder coating and baking filtration products and related equipment.

