Reward offered in arson investigation at Kennett restaurant
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KENNETT, Ark. (KAIT) - A restaurant fire is now under investigation as an arson in Kennett.
Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis tells K8 News that they were called out to a fire on July 10 at Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant.
Chief Davis says the restaurant received moderate damage, but they were able to put out the fire promptly.
There is now a $1,000 reward.
If you have any information on this case, call 573-888-4622.
