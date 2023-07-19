Heartland Votes

Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The threat for flash flooding from severe storms today and tonight is a concern.
First Alert: Tracking dual threats today: severe storms, flash flooding
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/19

Latest News

Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
Flooding has caused some roadways to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flooded roads in the Heartland
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Local State of Emergency declared in Carlisle County
Canen Dickman, a 15-year-old incoming freshman at Worthington Kilbourne High School, collapsed...
Soccer coach saves 15-year-old’s life with CPR after he went into cardiac arrest during practice