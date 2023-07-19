Multiple people injured in two-vehicle collision in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On July 18 around 8:31 a.m., Sgt. Richard Edwards with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 45 N. at KY 408 E.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Elisa Cothron of Paducah, Kentucky, said she tried to merge onto U.S. 45 N. from KY 408 E., but did not see 32-year-old Allison Dolly of Telford, Tennessee, traveling northbound on U.S. 45. Cothron pulled out in front of Dolly, colliding with her vehicle.

There were two passengers, 32-year-old Brian Dolly and a 10-year-old juvenile, in Dolly’s vehicle. All three individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and were treated on scene, then transported to Lourdes Hospital for further care.

Cothron transported herself to an area hospital to care for her injuries.

