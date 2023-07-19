MSHP Troop F Lieutenant to be promoted to captain of Troop E in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Lieutenant of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop F, Jason Cluver is being promoted to captain and designed commanding officer of Troop E.

Effective August 1, Cluver will be promoted to commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff.

Cluver joined the MSHP on February 1, 1998, as a member of the 75th Recruit Class. Upon graduating the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 13, Madison and Iron Counties.

On December 1, 2017, Cluver was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Professional Standards Division at General Headquarters in Jefferson City. He was transferred to Troop F on April 1, 2021.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.