McCracken County Sheriff’s Office investigating kidnapping

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
The woman was located at a residence on Kentucky Dam Road with her hands bound and having non-incapacitating injuries. She said that she had been taken by an unknown male.(KKTV)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a kidnapping after a woman was found after being reported missing.

Around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Byron Drive and Reidland Road for a report of a missing person in Paducah.

The 18-year-old female was reported to have been last seen around 1 a.m.

Detectives aided in the search of the female and around 9:17 a.m., the woman was located at a residence on Kentucky Dam Road. The woman had her hands bound and had non-incapacitating injuries. She said that she had been taken by an unknown male.

Deputies and detectives are actively investigating the incident. If you live in the area and have video, you are asked to call 270-444-4719 so a deputy or detective can look at the recording. Detectives are searching for a male, approximately 5′8″ – 6′0″ tall and possibly around 200 pounds.

