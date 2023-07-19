Heartland Votes

Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group assists those impacted by flooding

Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group activating to assist those who have been...
Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group activating to assist those who have been impacted by flooding in Mayfield and Graves County.(Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group activating to assist those who have been impacted by flooding in Mayfield and Graves County.

According to the release of the MGC LTRG, many of the areas impacted by the recent flooding were also damaged and destroyed by the Mayfield tornado in December 2021.

The LTRG is actively seeking the best ways to bring recovery resources to the community so that any needs can be met.

Donations to those affected by the floods can be made on the Mayfield Graves County website. Funds donated will go directly to those needing assistance from the floods.

