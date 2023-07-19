Heartland Votes

Man airlifted to hospital after Patton house explosion

The victim, an 83-year-old male, was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with burns.
The victim, an 83-year-old male, was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with burns.(Storyblocks)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A house explosion in Patton has sent a man to the hospital.

The victim, an 83-year-old male, was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with burns.

According to Mike O’Connell with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators with Division of Fire Safety were called in to determine the cause and origin of the house explosion.

They were not able to eliminate a propane gas leak as a cause for the explosion.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The threat for flash flooding from severe storms today and tonight is a concern.
First Alert: Tracking dual threats today: severe storms, flash flooding
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/19

Latest News

Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency for flooding in western Kentucky
A Local State of Emergency has been declared in Hickman County, Ky.
Local State of Emergency declared in Hickman County
Water rescue first responders could be seen throughout Arlington, Ky., after the city was...
Local State of Emergency declared in Carlisle County
A car is stuck in the portion of Johnnie Road washed out and collapsed from flash flooding in...
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available