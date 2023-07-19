Man airlifted to hospital after Patton house explosion

PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A house explosion in Patton has sent a man to the hospital.

The victim, an 83-year-old male, was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with burns.

According to Mike O’Connell with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators with Division of Fire Safety were called in to determine the cause and origin of the house explosion.

They were not able to eliminate a propane gas leak as a cause for the explosion.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

