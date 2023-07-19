Heartland Votes

Local State of Emergency declared in Hickman County

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Local State of Emergency has been declared in Hickman County, Ky.

On Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m., Hickman Co. Judge Executive Kenny Wilson and Hickman Co. Emergency Management Director Justin Jackson declared the State of Emergency due to excessive rainfall and flooding.

According to Hickman Co. Emergency Management Office, multiple city streets, county roads and state highways are flooded and may be damaged from the heavy waters.

The office said they will be conducting damage assessments across the county to determine the extent of damage to roads, bridges and infrastructure.

As of 4 p.m., the bridges and culverts at Humphreys, Whitlock and Calbert Roads are all closed or out. Resin, Mountjoy, Howell, Hodge, Wilkins, Cooley, Reed, Stanley and Griffin Roads are also closed.

It you had significant damage to your home or structures on your property, please contact the Hickman County Dispatch at (270) 653-5871.

