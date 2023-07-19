Local State of Emergency declared in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Local State of Emergency has been declared in Hickman County, Ky.

On Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m., Hickman Co. Judge Executive Kenny Wilson and Hickman Co. Emergency Management Director Justin Jackson declared the State of Emergency due to excessive rainfall and flooding.

According to Hickman Co. Emergency Management Office, multiple city streets, county roads and state highways are flooded and may be damaged from the heavy waters.

The office said they will be conducting damage assessments across the county to determine the extent of damage to roads, bridges and infrastructure.

As of 4 p.m., the bridges and culverts at Humphreys, Whitlock and Calbert Roads are all closed or out. Resin, Mountjoy, Howell, Hodge, Wilkins, Cooley, Reed, Stanley and Griffin Roads are also closed.