Local State of Emergency declared in Carlisle County

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BARDWELL, Ky. (KFVS) - A Local State of Emergency has been declared in Carlisle County due to flooding.

On July 19, the Carlisle County Office of Public Safety announced the declaration on Facebook. Heavy rain in the area has caused flooding, which has flooded and closed several main roads.

According to 911 Director, Larry Frasier, there has been three confirmed water rescues. Two rescues were in Arlington, which required a boat to rescue the residents, and another rescue was in Bardwell, which required a four wheel drive vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

The Office of Public Safety urges people to not call dispatch to check road conditions, as they are busy helping those that need emergency assistance. If you have any property damage due to flooding, you can call 270-628-0147 to report it.

The Local State of Emergency was declared by Judge Executive, Greg Terry, and it will last for an unknown period at this time.

