Local State of Emergency declared in Ballard County

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Local State of Emergency has been declared in Ballard County, Ky.

Declared on Wednesday, July 19, the State of Emergency comes from flooding and damages that have occurred. The flooding is a result of heavy rain in the area.

Judge Executive Todd Cooper has declared the State of Emergency. The Ballard County Emergency Management Facebook Page announced the declaration around 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you have sustained damage to your home or business, you can contact the Office of Emergency Management by calling 270-665-9928 to perform a damage assessment.

