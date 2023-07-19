Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Jelly Roll granted a Madison woman, who’s a former addict who turned her life around and became a manager at a Nashville rehab facility, her dying wish, according to the James Bess Foundation.

The foundation said Suzanne Durham has transformed the lives of many people who have struggled with addiction during her time as a house manager. Durham was diagnosed with inoperable and untreatable lung cancer, and given five months to live.

Her last wish was to meet Jelly Rolly and have him speak and sing to those people whose lives she helped transform, the foundation said. On Monday, Durham’s wish came true.

“The James Bess Foundation is a 501c3 organization that grants wishes to adults battling a terminal illness. James Bess was diagnosed with brain cancer at age 38 and died at age 42. James’ wish was a meet and greet with the great Garth Brooks. However, due to the lack of resources, James died without having his wish fulfilled. The James Bess Foundation was formed in response to that situation. It began granting wishes in August 2017 and as of this month they have granted a total of thirty-three wishes nationwide,” the foundation said.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.