Heartland Votes

Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer

Her last wish was to meet Jelly Rolly and have him speak and sing to those people whose lives she helped transform, the foundation said.
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer
Jelly Roll grants dying wish for Nashville rehab manager diagnosed with untreatable lung cancer(James Bess Foundation)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Jelly Roll granted a Madison woman, who’s a former addict who turned her life around and became a manager at a Nashville rehab facility, her dying wish, according to the James Bess Foundation.

The foundation said Suzanne Durham has transformed the lives of many people who have struggled with addiction during her time as a house manager. Durham was diagnosed with inoperable and untreatable lung cancer, and given five months to live.

Her last wish was to meet Jelly Rolly and have him speak and sing to those people whose lives she helped transform, the foundation said. On Monday, Durham’s wish came true.

Related Coverage:
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
Nashville yo-yo artist advances in competition with routine inspired by Jelly Roll’s ‘Need A Favor’
Nashville youth organization partners with Jelly Roll to award $50K in scholarships

“The James Bess Foundation is a 501c3 organization that grants wishes to adults battling a terminal illness. James Bess was diagnosed with brain cancer at age 38 and died at age 42. James’ wish was a meet and greet with the great Garth Brooks. However, due to the lack of resources, James died without having his wish fulfilled. The James Bess Foundation was formed in response to that situation. It began granting wishes in August 2017 and as of this month they have granted a total of thirty-three wishes nationwide,” the foundation said.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The threat for flash flooding from severe storms today and tonight is a concern.
First Alert: Tracking dual threats today: severe storms, flash flooding
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
A man from Paducah, Kentucky, was killed Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided head-on with...
Paducah man killed in head-on crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street in Mayfield.
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available
The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to discuss updated plans...
MoDOT hosting public meeting on plans to replace Chester Bridge
Flooding has caused some roadways to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flooded roads in the Heartland
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/19
Missouri prescription drug database set to launch soon
Missouri prescription drug database set to launch soon