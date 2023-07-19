Four arrested following Stoddard County narcotics investigation

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people have been arrested following an extensive narcotics investigation in Stoddard County, Mo.

On July 18, around 4:50 p.m., members of the SEMO Drug Task Force, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Bernie Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant on a residence in Bernie.

During the execution of the search warrant, about 34 grams of suspected Methamphetamine was located in the residence, packed for resale. Several items of drug paraphernalia was also located.

Four people were located at the residence, including 32-year-old Nicholas Duncan of Bernie. Duncan had an active arrest warrant from a previous case of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less of Marijuana/Cannabinoid. Duncan also had a Bernie Municipal Warrant and is currently housed in the Bernie City Jail.

The following individuals were also present and arrested from the residence:

29-year-old Mitchell Norwood of Dexter

57-year-old Paula Johnson of Bernie

69-year-old Kevin Miller of Bernie

We will continue to update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.