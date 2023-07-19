Heartland Votes

Four arrested following Stoddard County narcotics investigation

Four people have been arrested following an extensive narcotics investigation in Stoddard...
Four people have been arrested following an extensive narcotics investigation in Stoddard County, Mo.(Canva)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people have been arrested following an extensive narcotics investigation in Stoddard County, Mo.

On July 18, around 4:50 p.m., members of the SEMO Drug Task Force, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Bernie Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant on a residence in Bernie.

During the execution of the search warrant, about 34 grams of suspected Methamphetamine was located in the residence, packed for resale. Several items of drug paraphernalia was also located.

Four people were located at the residence, including 32-year-old Nicholas Duncan of Bernie. Duncan had an active arrest warrant from a previous case of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less of Marijuana/Cannabinoid. Duncan also had a Bernie Municipal Warrant and is currently housed in the Bernie City Jail.

The following individuals were also present and arrested from the residence:

  • 29-year-old Mitchell Norwood of Dexter
  • 57-year-old Paula Johnson of Bernie
  • 69-year-old Kevin Miller of Bernie

We will continue to update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The threat for flash flooding from severe storms today and tonight is a concern.
First Alert: Tracking dual threats today: severe storms, flash flooding
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday, July 17, Tuesday...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/19

Latest News

Ditches at least 8 foot deep are full of water from heavy rainfall in Energy, Ill.
Flash flooding reported in Williamson County
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois has announced closure of all sites, effective Friday.
The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois announces closure
Flooding has caused some roadways to become impassable in the Heartland.
Flooded roads in the Heartland