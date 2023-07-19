Heartland Votes

Former correctional officer in Pinckneyville, Ill., admits to using excessive force, obstructing justice

A former correctional officer at Pinckneyville Correctional Center pleaded guilty to federal...
A former correctional officer at Pinckneyville Correctional Center pleaded guilty to federal charges on Tuesday, July 18, stemming from an incident in which a restrained inmate was beaten. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A former correctional officer at Pinckneyville Correctional Center pleaded guilty to federal charges on Tuesday, July 18, stemming from an incident in which a restrained inmate was beaten.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois, 35-year-old Cord Williams of Vergennes, Ill., pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s civil rights by using excessive force under color of law and of conspiracy to obstruct justice by falsifying incident reports.

Additionally, correctional officers 25-year-old Christian Pyles of Christopher, Ill., and 52-year-old Mark Maxwell of Pinckneyville, Ill., are also charged in the indictment.

Williams and Pyles allegedly beat an inmate who was fully restrained in handcuffs and leg irons on April 24, 2022. Maxwell was charged with a separate civil rights violation, alleging he was acting lieutenant when he failed to intervene and allowed the inmate to be beaten in his presence.

As part of Williams’ plea, he admitted that the beating occurred to punish the inmate, because he had previously punched a different correctional officer. Court records showed the beating caused significant injuries to the inmate, including facial fractures, multiple lacerations, a chipped tooth and lung damage.

According to the release, as part of their official duties, correctional officers are required to write incident reports to accurately document any unusual incidents they observe or that are reported to them, including disturbances or the use of force. The conspiracy count alleges both Williams, Pyles and others colluded to file false reports about the incident.

The Ill. State Police are leading the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft is prosecuting the case.

