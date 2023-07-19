Flooded roads in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Heavy rain and training thunderstorms has caused flash flooding in the Heartland.

Flooding has caused some roadways to become impassable Wednesday morning, July 19.

Drivers encountering water over a roadway are urged to turn around and find another route.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is urging drivers to avoid travel in Carlisle County until after daylight.

KYTC says water is running over roadways where there has not been flooding in the past, which is creating extremely hazardous driving conditions.

The situation remains dangerous for drivers.

Crews are unable to post signs warning of flooded roadways because crews are unable to reach some of the areas affected.

A flash flood emergency has been issued for Graves County.

As of 5:30 a.m. the following roads are reported closed because of high water:

Ballard County

No closures to report, but water is over roadways throughout the county

Carlisle County

KY 80 is CLOSED at the 2.8mm in the West End area of Arlington just west of the U.S. 51 intersection - Signs Posted

KY 307 is CLOSED near the 8mm between KY 121 and U.S. 62

U.S. 62 Water Over Road signs posted at the 4 to 5mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms west of KY 121 - KYTC personnel flagging traffic

Graves County

Highway 80 west of Cash Road is impassable by flood waters

Hickman County

KY 307 is CLOSED at the 4 to 6mm in the Bayou de Chien area between KY 129 and KY 944

