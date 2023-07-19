Heartland Votes

Flash flooding reported in Williamson County

Ditches at least 8 foot deep are full of water from heavy rainfall in Energy, Ill.
Ditches at least 8 foot deep are full of water from heavy rainfall in Energy, Ill.(Source: Mark Garris)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Flash flooding is impacting communities in Williamson County.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, there are reports of flooding in Creal Springs and Carterville.

There are no road closure reports, but drivers are urged to use caution if they have to get out and to never drive through water covered roadways.

Mark Garris says within 6 hours his rain gauge showed at least 4 inches of rain fell in Energy.

He also said 8 foot ditches are full of water throughout town.

Even the deer look a bit bewildered at all the flooding.

Deer can be seen apparently checking out flood waters in Energy, Ill.
Deer can be seen apparently checking out flood waters in Energy, Ill.(Source: Mark Garris)

