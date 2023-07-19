Flash flooding reported in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Flash flooding is impacting communities in Williamson County.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, there are reports of flooding in Creal Springs and Carterville.

There are no road closure reports, but drivers are urged to use caution if they have to get out and to never drive through water covered roadways.

Mark Garris says within 6 hours his rain gauge showed at least 4 inches of rain fell in Energy.

He also said 8 foot ditches are full of water throughout town.

Ditches at least 8 foot deep are full of water from heavy rainfall in Energy, Ill. (Source: Mark Garris)

Even the deer look a bit bewildered at all the flooding.

Deer can be seen apparently checking out flood waters in Energy, Ill. (Source: Mark Garris)

