Flash flooding reported in Murphysboro; High School cancels summer school classes Wednesday
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Flash flooding is being reported in Murphysboro.
A portion of Herbert Street in town appears to be covered with flood waters.
Murphysboro High School is reporting flooding is impacting their schedules.
The high school sent out an alert telling parents that summer school classes are canceled on Wednesday because of flooding from heavy rainfall.
