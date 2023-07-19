Heartland Votes

Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County

The sheriff’s office said there is a catastrophic threat and there have been multiple water rescues Wednesday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A flash flood emergency has been issued for Graves County.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the county is seeing major flooding never seen before.

Many roads are reportedly flooded and impassable.

Drivers are urged to stay off of the roads.

The sheriff’s office reports a portion of Highway 80 west at Cash Road is impassable.

