Heartland Votes

Flash flood watch until Thursday at Noon

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 7/19/23
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Its been an active past 24 hours across the Heartland, with record breaking rainfall in parts of western Kentucky. A chance for Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. The flash flood watch remains in effect until 12 p.m. tomorrow. Looking at current models it seems skies start to dry out Thursday afternoon and evening. Tomorrow high temperatures expected to reach the lower 90s.

Friday morning uncertainty still remains on timing and placement for our next round of showers. Right now, Friday morning seems likely for a few isolated light showers. The weekend is shaping up to be nice though with mostly dry conditions expected Saturday and Sunday. A weak cold front moves through Friday which will help keep humidity down and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

