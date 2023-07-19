Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Flood Threat through the morning hours....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Active and occasionally stormy weather looks to continue through about Friday, with quieter conditions expected just in time for the weekend. In the short term, heavy rain remains a threat through the morning hours as training thunderstorms move northwest to southeast. Flooding will be a threat through daybreak especially in So. Illinois and W. Kentucky. Rain should taper off by about mid-morning, with partial clearing and hot, humid conditions for the afternoon and evening. Storm chances will be lower but not zero for tonight, Thursday and Friday.

A minor pattern shift will bring a bit of cooler and less humid air to the area from Friday evening through the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be about 85 to 90, but with noticeably lower dew points/humidity levels. The pattern will flatten out again into next week, making for typical mid-July heat and humidity again, along with isolated storms.

