Heartland Votes

First Alert: Flash flooding threat continues

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 7/19
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The threat for flash flooding continues this morning as heavy rain and training thunderstorms push through the Heartland.

Flash flooding will especially be a concern in southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Drivers are urged to use caution and to find another route if water is over the roadway.

Rain should tape off by about mid-morning.

This afternoon and evening is looking hot and humid.

Highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values as high as 106 degrees.

Storm chances will be lower but not zero for tonight, Thursday and Friday.

Cooler and less humid air will move into the Heartland Friday evening and continue through the weekend.

Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees, but with noticeably lower humidity levels.

Typical mid-July heat and humidity, along with isolated storms, returns next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The threat for flash flooding from severe storms today and tonight is a concern.
First Alert: Tracking dual threats today: severe storms, flash flooding
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
A man from Paducah, Kentucky, was killed Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided head-on with...
Paducah man killed in head-on crash involving motorcycle
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson doubles during the third inning of a baseball game against...
‘It hurts, honestly’ Carlson sets the pace in Cardinals win mere hours after team publicizes plan to reduce his playing time

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Active evening across the Heartland
The threat for flash flooding from severe storms today and tonight is a concern.
First Alert: Tracking dual threats today: severe storms, flash flooding
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking storms, heavy rain