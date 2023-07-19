First Alert: Flash flooding threat continues

(KFVS) - The threat for flash flooding continues this morning as heavy rain and training thunderstorms push through the Heartland.

Flash flooding will especially be a concern in southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Drivers are urged to use caution and to find another route if water is over the roadway.

Rain should tape off by about mid-morning.

This afternoon and evening is looking hot and humid.

Highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values as high as 106 degrees.

Storm chances will be lower but not zero for tonight, Thursday and Friday.

Cooler and less humid air will move into the Heartland Friday evening and continue through the weekend.

Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees, but with noticeably lower humidity levels.

Typical mid-July heat and humidity, along with isolated storms, returns next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.