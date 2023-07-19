Drivers urged to use caution traveling in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to be cautious while traveling in Paducah because of flash flooding on Wednesday, July 19.

Several roads are flooded and appears to be catching some drivers off guard.

The Paducah Police Department posted a few pictures on their Facebook page showing vehicles stuck in flood waters.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in Paducah because of flash flooding on Wednesday, July 19. (Source: Paducah Police Department/Facebook)

According to police, it is very difficult to see how deep the water is in many locations.

Drivers are urged to turn around and find another route if they encounter water over the roadway.

