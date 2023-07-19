Crews respond to water rescue in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a water rescue in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning, July 19.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Aquamsi Street around 8 a.m. for a vehicle stuck in floodwaters.

This is near the Missouri Dry Dock.

A red SUV appeared to stalled.

According to Cape Girardeau firefighters on the scene, the driver attempted to drive through the flooded roadway when she got stuck.

The driver could be seen crawling through the driver’s side window and climbing on the back of a firefighter.

The firefighter carried her ‘piggy-back’ style through the flood waters and brought her to safety.

Firefighters say she was not hurt.

Drivers are reminded not to travel through water covered roadways. It only takes approximately 6 inches of water to carry away a vehicle.

