Cardinals and Arenado walk it off against the Marlins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals made it four straight wins over the Miami Marlins 5-2 Tuesday night at Busch Stadium on a Nolan Arenado walk off homer.

Arenado hit a two out three run homer in the 10th inning to keep the St. Louis winning streak alive.

The Cardinals will try to make it five in a row Wednesday at 1:15 at Busch Stadium.

